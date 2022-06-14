High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Down 37.3% in May

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the May 15th total of 301,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in High Tide during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in High Tide during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,291. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Equities analysts predict that High Tide will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

