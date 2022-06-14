Holdings L.P. Valueact Purchases 291,659 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50.

On Friday, May 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.56. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after buying an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

