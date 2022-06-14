Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 108,604 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,604 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $65,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $62.04. 1,470,245 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66.

