Horizon Investments LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,258 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.72.

