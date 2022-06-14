Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NYSE KO traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,482,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.