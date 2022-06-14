Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,169,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,871,000 after acquiring an additional 396,216 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Shares of PG stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,736. The company has a market capitalization of $323.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.20.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.