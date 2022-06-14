Horizon Investments LLC Has $18.52 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,821,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,415,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,450,000 after buying an additional 2,369,586 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,536.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,161,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,699 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,088,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,510,000 after acquiring an additional 562,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,953,000 after acquiring an additional 460,594 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.33. 719,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,461,088. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18.

