Horizon Investments LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,728 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,447,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after buying an additional 1,084,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,878. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.