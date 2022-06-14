Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 1,626 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.16.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.65. The stock had a trading volume of 109,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,131. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

