Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

NYSE GS traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $286.49. 29,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.32 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,244,322 shares of company stock valued at $27,635,491 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.