Horizon Investments LLC Sells 155,410 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,410 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $57,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.49. 136,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,485,692. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.13 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.34.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

