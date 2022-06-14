Horizon Investments LLC Sells 156,612 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 613,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,612 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.8% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $27,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,878,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,367,000 after purchasing an additional 410,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,844 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 113,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,989. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

