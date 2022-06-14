Horizon Investments LLC Sells 417,890 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417,890 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 160.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,728.8% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.99. 1,917,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,360,340. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $274.53 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

