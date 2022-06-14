Horizon Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,612 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $27,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 417,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 89,305 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,576,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,021,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,604,000 after buying an additional 64,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. 113,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,989. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73.

