Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,597,000 after buying an additional 23,972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,435,000 after buying an additional 106,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after buying an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 177,259 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

