Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,031,694 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BGC Partners worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BGCP opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

