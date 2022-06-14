Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

KAR opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 1.33.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 45,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $602,049.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,211.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Mark Howell acquired 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $198,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CJS Securities upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

