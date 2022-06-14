Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Black Knight by 75.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $2,385,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Black Knight stock opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

