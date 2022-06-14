Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 2,139 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in DISH Network by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in DISH Network by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $46.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

