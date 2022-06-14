Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IWC opened at $105.90 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $104.94 and a 52-week high of $158.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average is $126.25.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

