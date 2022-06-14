Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 4,482 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,025,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 137,566 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

