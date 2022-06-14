Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 880 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $182.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

