HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $91.67

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.67 and last traded at $92.65, with a volume of 70794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. HOYA had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HOYA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

