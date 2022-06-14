HSBC Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $132.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial raised their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $173.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

