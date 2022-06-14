Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE CAH traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.