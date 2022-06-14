Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Grows Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $247,878,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,736,000 after buying an additional 1,302,318 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.76.

QSR stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,672. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

