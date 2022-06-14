Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. TotalEnergies makes up 1.2% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.54. 28,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.08. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

TotalEnergies Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.