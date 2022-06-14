Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,944,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

CNA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. 135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,834. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other CNA Financial news, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $110,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

