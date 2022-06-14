Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 3.0% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 167,528 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 746,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,542,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $155.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.