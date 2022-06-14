IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $2,847,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IDEX by 7.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $205,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IEX opened at $180.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.59. IDEX has a 1 year low of $179.14 and a 1 year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.