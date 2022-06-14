Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (IC) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Ignition has a total market cap of $21,594.14 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ignition has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,562,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,549,471 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

