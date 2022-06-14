IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMRA. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of IMARA in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IMARA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

IMRA opened at $1.06 on Friday. IMARA has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.60.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMARA will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $469,824.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,611,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 552,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $772,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,852,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 600,430 shares of company stock valued at $828,513. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in IMARA by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 734,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IMARA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IMARA by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMARA by 2,122.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 805,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMARA by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

