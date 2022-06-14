Impala Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,207 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises 5.5% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Brunswick worth $69,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brunswick by 30.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 3.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 14.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

BC stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $108.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

