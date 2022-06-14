Impala Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 71,700 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000. Impala Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Buckle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Buckle by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after acquiring an additional 77,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,869,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.02. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

