Impala Asset Management LLC Sells 201,439 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Impala Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,439 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,154. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.15. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $71.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

