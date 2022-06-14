Impala Asset Management LLC Sells 420,599 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Impala Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420,599 shares during the period. Century Aluminum accounts for approximately 1.7% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 1.48% of Century Aluminum worth $22,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. 77,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a market cap of $951.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 2.54. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Profile (Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.