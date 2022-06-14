Impala Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 482,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,952,000. Fluor makes up about 0.9% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Fluor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. 5,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,456. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.75. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

