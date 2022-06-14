Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMBBY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.49) to GBX 2,300 ($27.92) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.27) to GBX 2,250 ($27.31) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($19.78) to GBX 1,780 ($21.60) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Imperial Brands stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. 187,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,154. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.96%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

