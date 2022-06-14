Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.06

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.59. The stock has a market cap of C$440.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.13 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims covering an area of 23,369 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

