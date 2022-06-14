Innealta Capital LLC Invests $4.35 Million in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 138,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Innealta Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 336,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,098,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,893,000 after buying an additional 1,457,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. 16,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

