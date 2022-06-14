Innealta Capital LLC Purchases 361 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after buying an additional 1,065,616 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.12. 168,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,008. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $92.60 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

