Innealta Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Innealta Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWQ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. 15,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,697. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

