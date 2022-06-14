Innealta Capital LLC Takes Position in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 69,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLRU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRU remained flat at $$9.10 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.

