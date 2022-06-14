Insider Buying: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) CFO Marco Fregenal purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,166,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,634,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Marco Fregenal acquired 10,000 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00.

FTHM stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. 108,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,731. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $38.16.

Fathom ( NASDAQ:FTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

