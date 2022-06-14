Insider Buying: Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) Director James Peter Bush purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GBTG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 178,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,783. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $10.02.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

