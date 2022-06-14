Insider Buying: Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) Director James Peter Bush purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
GBTG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 178,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,783. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $10.02.
About Global Business Travel Group (Get Rating)
