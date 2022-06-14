Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Buys 66,000 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero bought 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 14.95 per share, for a total transaction of 986,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,487,471 shares in the company, valued at 52,137,691.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NXDT stock traded down 0.07 on Tuesday, hitting 14.73. 144,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,056. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 12.64 and a 12-month high of 16.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXDT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,256,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $7,095,000.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

