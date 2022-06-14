Insider Buying: PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE) Insider Acquires 11,673 Shares of Stock

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Rating) insider Lara Oyesanya acquired 11,673 shares of PensionBee Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £14,941.44 ($18,135.02).

Shares of LON:PBEE traded up GBX 1.38 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 126 ($1.53). 16,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,573. PensionBee Group plc has a one year low of GBX 118.50 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 174.80 ($2.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.87. The company has a market cap of £280.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a current ratio of 14.94.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PensionBee Group from GBX 172 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

