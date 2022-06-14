Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO Sells 5,833 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 5,833 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $366,487.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,927.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PLAN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.20. 2,551,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,046. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 293,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after purchasing an additional 537,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 328.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,096,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,643 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after purchasing an additional 706,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $138,471,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

