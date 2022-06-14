Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells 19,875 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:EW traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,840. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average of $111.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.