Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SSD traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $99.62. The company had a trading volume of 127,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,532. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.20. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 35.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 18.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

